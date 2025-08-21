Someone who has been waiting to hear about a potential Pixel Tablet 2 or maybe a Google-made smart ring? Yeah, you can go ahead and forget about that for a while. Google executives confirmed this week that there are no current plans to release a tablet device or health-focused smart ring.

In an interview with Bloomberg that included talks with Rick Osterloh, Ivy Ross, and Shakil Barkat, the executives said that Google doesn’t imagine a scenario where users are carrying much more than their phone, along with other connected devices like smartwatches, earbuds, and glasses.

Full transparency, we completely agree. With foldables on the rise, tablets have taken a back seat. And with Android XR (smart glasses) inbound from a variety of companies and brands, we’re completely fine with no Pixel Tablet 2 or smart ring. After watching Samsung’s attempt with the Galaxy Ring, we’re not exactly sure if Google could’ve offered anything much more compelling anyway.

The interview covers all sorts of topics, including AI, Apple, and the Android ecosystem as a whole. There are lots of insights worth checking out, so follow the link below. Do note, it’s behind a paywall.

// Bloomberg