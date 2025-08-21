Buying a Pixel 10 or Pixel 10 Pro Gets You Free $200

Should you have found a moment to calm down after yesterday’s Pixel hardware news blitz, you may have made a decision around whether or not to buy a Pixel 10 or Pixel 10 Pro. With the regular Pixel 10 phones all arriving next week, you really could be swimming in shiny new Pixel waters in about a week. That’s fun, right?

Best Pixel 10 deals and pre-orders: At this moment, pre-orders are open for the Pixel 10, Pixel 10 Pro, and Pixel 10 Pro XL, all which have expected ship dates of August 28. The best deals on all, at least for now, are $200 credits/gift cards from retailers that are selling them. While not a discount, that extra money can be used to buy accessories, like new Pixelsnap chargers or cases, plus you could save it and buy a Pixel Watch 4 at a steep discount.

The Google Store, Amazon, and Best Buy are all offering $200 in credit to their respective stores. Obviously, the Amazon and Best Buy gift cards gives you more options for spending the money, while the Google Store credits are limited to whatever Google-related stuff they sell.

If you have a phone to trade, Google is offering up to $799 in exchange for it. The only device worth that much on the Google Store is an iPhone 16 Pro Max. The highest value on a Google phone is the Pixel 9 Pro Fold at $760. A Pixel 9 Pro XL tops out at $600, even if you have the 1TB model. The smaller Pixel 9 Pro tops out at $550 and the Pixel 8 Pro is at $500.

Of course, these trade-in programs are the standard type that give you a refund for your trade-in value weeks down the road. Samsung still has the best, with the instant discount off the price on the day you buy.

Best Buy Link | Amazon Link | Google Store Link