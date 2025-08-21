Google’s new Pixel 10 series is official and up for pre-order, with reactions aplenty from the Android world. We are seeing a big range of emotions for these new phones, everything from people not impressed at all to those who pre-ordered instantly and sharing excitement for the new features.

One pain point in particular caught our attention: eSIM only in the US. All three models of the Pixel 10 (we’re not counting the Pixel 10 Pro Fold) offer only eSIM, so anyone who is very attached to their physical SIM will be stressing this. This seems to be a big deal breaker for select buyers. On the other side of the fence, buyers are pumped for Google’s adoption of magnets and the Qi2 standard, which we think outweighs the absence of a physical SIM slot.

Below we have gathered reactions people had immediately following the announcement. They range from feelings on the phones, Google, and even the Made by Google event itself. Enjoy.

ted – I wonder how many millions Google spent on these celebrities instead of putting that money towards lowering price.

mcdonsco – eSim only; no sale.

A. Miller – Disappointing trade-in values. Really low for their own watches.

414Degenerate – I’m just waiting for a day they stop with these cringey launch events. They are painful to watch.

Ken – It was nice this year that Google got their marketing and launch act together. Remember the years when the order page would crash on launch or it would take 4 weeks to get the phone? Jimmy Fallon looked horrible, but launch was smooth.

Brian Simmons – This year’s trade in values are not as strong as last year. Last year I got $699 for turning in my Pixel 8 Pro and this year Google is only offering $600 for the Pixel 9 Pro. I’ll definitely be waiting longer to see what kind of discounts are available.

TimeTravelingTeapot – Just finished watching the launch and I’m just tired of AI this and AI that. I can remember which restaurant I booked or what time my flight is landing. I don’t want to stare at my screen being guided on how to take a photo.

SpaciousCrustacean – This should be a big milestone. Pixel’s 10th generation. The first fully custom Tensor chipset free from Samsung Foundry. Yet this year is completely devoid of any swag. No wow factor, no meaningful camera upgrades, nothing.

Due_Lake94 – The best thing about this launch is I didn’t have to watch. Several sites apparently got permission to post what was being released early in the day. Reading about it was enough for me

KaptainMattYT – Coming from a 7 pro, I just bought a 10 pro. I’m invested in the AI industry and love the new tools. While still very similar to the 9 pro, I’ll be taking full advantage of all the new AI applications and updated camera software. Can’t wait for it to arrive. Also, the battery life on my 7 pro has never been an issue for me. With battery saver on it lasts forever if needed although I like the speed of it without.

What’s your reaction to these reactions? For the most part, I completely agree that the live event was brutal. I’m not someone who is impressed by celebrities or influencers, I’d rather have the devices and features be the highlight of the show. As for the phones, I’m excited for my Pixel 10 Pro in Moonstone to arrive next week.