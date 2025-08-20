Here’s When the Pixel 10, Pixel Watch 4 Actually Ship to You

You read through all that was announced today from Google and you might want to order a variety of items. From the Pixel 10 to the Pixel Watch 4 and Pixel Buds 2a, everything is up for pre-order right now. However, not everything is shipping at the same time, so here are the dates you need to know.

Pixel 10, Pixel Watch 4 ship dates: Like with last year’s Pixel 9 launch, Google is separating out the launch of its new Pixel 10 and Pixel Watch 4 products. That means pre-orders can happen right away, but there is a separation between when some of these things arrive on your doorstep. The breakdown of Google’s new product launch dates are as follows:

Pixel 10 : Pre-order August 20; Ship date is August 28

: Pre-order August 20; Ship date is August 28 Pixel 10 Pro, Pixel 10 Pro XL : Pre-order August 20; Ship date is August 28

: Pre-order August 20; Ship date is August 28 Pixel 10 Pro Fold : Pre-order August 20; Ship date is October 9

: Pre-order August 20; Ship date is October 9 Pixel Watch 4 (all models): Pre-order August 20; Ship date is October 9

(all models): Pre-order August 20; Ship date is October 9 Pixel Buds 2a: Pre-order August 20; Ship date is October 9

What are we pre-ordering, guys?

