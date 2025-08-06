The previously-announced ESPN service that will be available as a direct-to-consumer service with access to all of ESPN’s programming, will officially arrive this month. The price might still shock you, though, so prepare yourselves.

ESPN unlimited price and release date: The new ESPN service, which is technically called “ESPN unlimited plan,” will be available August 21 through a new and “enhanced” ESPN app. At a price of $29.99/mo, you would get access to “the full suite of ESPN networks and services” without the need of an additional cable package. This is a big deal for sports fans who haven’t wanted to subscribe to a cable package in recent years, but still want access to ESPN’s borderline-monopoly on sporting events.

With a subscription to ESPN unlimited, the included access gets you ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU, SECN, ACCN, ESPNEWS, ESPN Deportes, ESPN on ABC, ESPN+, ESPN3, SECN+, and ACCNX. That should amount to 47,000 live events, with on-demand replays, studio shows, original programming, and a “more personalized, dynamic viewing experience.”

To be clear, folks without a cable subscription can sign-up for this service as a stand-alone product. However, if you have a traditional cable package, ESPN says that you also get access to the app and this service, which you basically did before too.

ESPN is kicking things off with a special launch offer that is quite appealing. You can bundle ESPN unlimited with Disney+ and Hulu for $29.99/mo for the first 12 months. In other words, you pay for ESPN unlimited and get Disney+ and Hulu for free for a year. That’s a solid deal.

August 21!

// ESPN