A new report suggests Google is having “problems” with the launch of the Pixel 10 Pro Fold, Pixel Watch 4, and Pixel Buds 2a and is delaying them. Those problems are a later launch date than the Pixel 10, Pixel 10 Pro, and Pixel 10 Pro XL. Huh.

Pixel 10 Pro Fold launch date: According to Winfuture’s “well-informed sources,” Google will show off all of its new Pixel devices on August 20, but only the Pixel 10 and Pixel 10 Pro phones will be immediately available on August 28. The Pixel 10 Pro Fold, Pixel Watch 4, and Pixel Buds 2a will reportedly launch much later on October 9. They are calling this “delayed availability.”

What’s the reason for the delay? Those “well-informed sources” don’t actually know. It could be because of “supply chain issues” or the reasons are completely “unclear.” In other words, no one knows what the situation is here. It could be that Google is simply spacing out product launches, you know, like they did last year.

When the Pixel 9 series launched alongside the Pixel Watch 3, Google released them in waves. While their reasoning for doing that was also unclear, they gave us the Pixel 9 and Pixel 9 Pro XL immediately after their event. However, the Pixel 9 Pro and Pixel 9 Pro Fold took another week or two to release. The Pixel Watch 3 was another week later than those.

There’s some inside ball here that makes the timing of this report odd, I will say. And yes, the separation of releases is longer than last year. I’d also point out that saying something is delayed is tough when there was never an official date to begin with.

All that in mind, the current timeline of Pixel 10 events, according to this report is as follows:

Pixel 10, Pixel 10 Pro, Pixel 10 Pro XL : August 28 release

: August 28 release Pixel 10 Pro Fold : October 9 release

: October 9 release Pixel Watch 4 : October 9 release

: October 9 release Pixel Buds 2a: October 9 release

