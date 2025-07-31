T-Mobile Forcing Customers Onto Go5G Plus Plan

T-Mobile is forcing some of its customers into a “free upgrade to Go5G Plus” whether they want that upgrade or not. The news rolled out through text and email messages to impacted customers yesterday and has provided a dedicated support page with more details on the change.

T-Mobile Go5G Plus plan “upgrade”: The notices arrived for many with Magenta Max plans (who recently received price increases), according to reddit, but the “upgrade” could be more widespread. T-Mobile is making it clear that they want people off of these older plans and onto something somewhat newer. While not the newest, Go5G Plus is a similar plan to Magenta Max and T-Mobile is promising that customers won’t lose anything and that their costs should remain the same.

The text message reads, “T-Mobile: Thanks for being a T-Mobile member. We always want to help you find the best value, so we’re upgrading your plan to Go5G Plus at no extra cost. Enjoy your added benefits starting on your next billing cycle after August 13.” It then offers a link for more info. The emails that were sent dive deeper into details on the “upgrade,” mentioning that same August 13 date and provide a similar link with a FAQ.

The FAQ (here) talks about this “free upgrade to Go5G Plus,” says folks are being moved in order to “give you more value” from T-Mobile. They suggest no losses in features or free lines or discounts or perks, an exact same cost of plan, billing that remains the same, nothing needed to be done in order for this change to go through, and then lists some added benefits with this new plan.

T-Mobile’s Go5G Plus could get you better phone deals, more mobile hotspot data (50GB), and more high-speed data in Canada and Mexico (15GB).

There is currently no way to opt-out of this change – T-Mobile is forcing customers onto it.

As someone who has Magenta Max, I’m surprised I didn’t receive notice yet of the change. However, there are several reddit threads confirming the change is coming and the dedicated portal suggests there are additional impacted plans.