Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Galaxy Z Flip 7 both launched with the June patch onboard, but thanks to an update that is now rolling out, all units are getting bumped up to the July patch.

Nothing is listed beyond the patch. The changelog states, “The current software update provides the most up to date Android security patches for your device.” Pretty straightforward stuff. Below you can view the updated software version numbers.

Galaxy Z Flip 7 : F766USQS2AYGD

: F766USQS2AYGD Galaxy Z Fold 7: F966USQS2AYGG

Be on the lookout for this update to hit your device shortly if it hasn’t already.

// Verizon