According to Samsung’s pre-order figures, Blue Shadow is the color in which nearly 1 out of 2 people want their Galaxy Z Fold 7. Wake up, sheeple.

While Samsung doesn’t provide exact figures, they do say that Galaxy Z Fold 7 received the most preorders in Z Fold history here in the US. In fact, both Z Fold 7 and Z Flip 7 saw more than a 25% increase in preorders compared to the Z Fold 6 and Z Flip 6. Diving deeper, Samsung says, “Galaxy Z Fold 7 is outpacing its previous model by nearly 50% since availability opened on July 25.”

More interesting tidbits from Samsung include:

Carriers in particular saw nearly a 60% pre-order jump cumulatively for both devices compared to last year’s models – a testament to the instore experience of the thin, light and compact designs.

While black is typically the preferred color option amongst Z Fold consumers, Blue Shadow received nearly half of all preorders for Z Fold7. Furthermore, Coralred exceeded expectations, making up nearly 25% of preorders of Flip7. Both of these trends remain steady through the first week of availability.

Since last week’s general availability, momentum for both devices remains strong, with orders continuing to outpace the previous generation by more than 25%.

From the very first leak, I knew Blue Shadow was my color for this phone. I’m so pleased to learn that so many others feel the same way as me. Can we please be done with black and white phones for the next 5 or so years? We need some color in this world!

// Samsung