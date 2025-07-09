Goodbye, Google Assistant: Gemini Arrives on Your Wear OS Watch

Google announced today that Gemini is now rolling out to Wear OS watches from several brands, so the end of Google Assistant is near. We knew this day was coming following an initial announcement of the switch back at Google I/O in May.

Gemini on Wear OS: To start, Gemini on Wear OS will rollout to watches made by Google, Samsung, OPPO, OnePlus, and Xiaomi. The new Galaxy Watch 8 series will be the first to feature Gemini out of the box. Watches will need to be running Wear OS 4+ in order to be eligible. If you watch runs Wear OS 6, there will be support for Gemini with your watch brand’s own apps too.

To activate Gemini on Wear OS, you’ll simply say “Hey Google” as you used to with Google Assistant. You could also activate it with the press of a side button on the watch or by tapping the Gemini app on your watch.

What can you do with Gemini on Wear OS that’s new? Since this is Gemini and should be a more powerful AI companion than Google Assistant, you’ll be able to ask more complex questions or those that might need to look into app history to find exactly what you need. Google offers the following examples of those types of situations:

When your hands are full : If you’re busy cooking and your hands are messy, simply ask, “For how long should I roast sliced vegetables, and at what temperature?”

During busy transitions: Rushing between meetings, you can quickly ask, “Where’s the coffee place Emily emailed me about?” to confirm where you’re heading without pausing.

The other way you’ll take advantage of a more powerful Gemini assistant is through the apps you have that it can work with. For example, you could ask it to summarize emails from a contact, add an entire baseball schedule to your calendar, or ask for specific addresses to appointments. Gemini can find all of this info from emails or conversations you’ve had in other Google apps.

Finally, Gemini has a pretty powerful memory that you can use to have it remind you of events, tasks, etc. It’ll remember specifics on a parking spot, to go grocery shopping “after work,” and more.

Again, all of that can now be done with your Wear OS watch. But here’s what you really need to try – the simple day-to-day tasks that Google Assistant was at one time so good at. Let us know how those go.

// Google