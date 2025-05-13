Gemini is Coming to Wear OS, Your Car, and TVs

Not that this will surprise any of you, but we now at least (sort of) know the timing – Gemini is coming to all of your other devices beyond phones. Google announced today that we’ll soon see Gemini replace Google Assistant on your Wear OS watch, in your car, and on your TV.

First up, smartwatch fans will note that Gemini is coming to Wear OS watches, offering hands-free assistance in situations where phones aren’t convenient or you’d rather keep it in your pocket or on a table. Things like setting reminders while cooking or getting quick info without pulling out your phone during a workout could be quite handy. Since this is Gemini, you should be able to ask somewhat complex questions too, ones that would need to pull from an email or to remember something specific about your day.

The big idea here is that you’ll have “natural” voice commands with Gemini, right from the wrist, which apparently Google Assistant couldn’t do. Google says that Wear OS will see Gemini in the “coming months,”

From there, we have news on the car front, which means both Android Auto and cars with Google Built-in will soon have Gemini. Google expects Android Auto to see access in the “coming months,” while cars with Google Built-in may not see it until later this year. I’d also imagine that it will be a rollout by carmarker and when they have it ready.

In the car with Gemini, the same ideas we talked through with Wear OS apply, only now with a car twist. So you could ask Gemini to find a charging stop for you that also happens to be near a park, allowing you to take a quick stroll while you charge. It could also dive into emails to find info for your upcoming meeting, give you a synopsis of a book, or bring you the news with exclusions (like politics). Google also wants you to understand that Gemini can remember preferences, like always sending a specific friend messages in their preferred language.

Beyond those queries, Google plans to launch Gemini Live in the car, so that means having conversations with Gemini as you drive. This is where Google expects you to brainstorm ideas, have conversations to prepare for upcoming meetings or speeches, and get answers to anything on your mind.

Up next, we should expect Gemini on our Google TV devices too. This will come “later this year,” but it’ll help you explore info from YouTube, get (hopefully) better recommendations, that sort of thing.

Finally, when Android XR launches on a first headset from Samsung later this year, it will have access to Gemini. I mean, of course it will, but now it’s super official.

