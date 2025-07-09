After a lot of teasing, Samsung’s new foldable lineup for 2025 has arrived, consisting of the Galaxy Z Fold 7, Galaxy Z Flip 7, and Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE. This is the first time Samsung has offered an FE model in the foldable range, providing access to this type of phone at a more affordable price.

As you will note, both the Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Z Flip 7 received a lot of positive treatment this year, so let’s break down all of the changes that are new for 2025.

Galaxy Z Fold 7

Starting at a higher $1,999 price, Samsung made sure that anyone who buys this phone will feel that they are getting the absolute best of the best. In past years, we could argue that the Z Fold series didn’t have as good of a camera system as it could, but those days are gone. Z Fold 7 features a new 200-megapixel wide-angle camera (alongside a 12MP ultra wide and 10MP telephoto) on the backside, with its capabilities now in line with what we have on the Galaxy S25 Ultra. That’s a big upgrade. The main display’s camera also received an upgrade to a 10MP camera sporting a 100° field of view, providing easier group selfies.

The hardware has been reworked significantly, too. The device is incredibly thin at just 4.2mm when unfolded (8.9mm when folded), weighing just 215 grams. That weight makes it lighter than the Galaxy S25 Ultra. Not only is it thinner and lighter, it got larger displays. The main display is an 8-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X, 11% larger than the previous Z Fold 6. The cover display was also enlarged, now at 6.5-inches sporting a new 21:9 aspect ratio.

Other specs include Android 16 running One UI 8, Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy processor, 12GB RAM, 256GB base storage, 4,400mAh battery (up to 25W wired charging), and IP48 rating. A quick note on the Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy chipset, Samsung says that users will find a boost of 41% in NPU, 38% in CPU, and 26% in GPU speeds versus the previous generation. Samsung also pinky promises that this phone will receive 7 years of Android OS upgrades and security updates.

Alongside Google, Samsung highlighted Gemini and Galaxy AI changes for the device, which includes an updated Circle to Search. Users can now circle their screens while inside of games, getting quick access to boss fight insights and character build information. Additionally, Gemini Live has been updated with multimodal AI, allowing it to understand everything you say and do, as well as see everything on your screen. For example, you can have Samsung Health open in one window with your latest 5K run, plus a list of various running shoes for purchase in another window. Gemini can then provide suggestions on which shoes might help better your runs. Full Gemini changes can be read about here.

Galaxy Z Fold 7 starts at $1,999, available in Blue Shadow, Silver Shadow, and Jetblack. Samsung website customers will also find an exclusive Mint color. It’s now up for pre-order with general availability starting July 25.

Galaxy Z Flip 7

Galaxy Z Flip 7 also received good upgrades, especially the exterior’s cover display. Samsung bumped it up to 4.1-inches, the largest ever on a Galaxy Flip. The main display measures in at 6.9-inches, with both displays offering 120Hz refresh rates and 2,600 nits of peak brightness.

Samsung also provided the largest battery in a Galaxy Flip, weighing in at 4,300mAh. That’s just barely under what the Z Fold 7 features. Other specs include an Exynos 2500 chipset (said to offer more NPU, CPU, and GPU performance than the Galaxy Z Flip 6), 12GB RAM, dual rear cameras (50MP wide angle + 12MP ultra-wide), IP48 rating, and Android 16 with One UI 8 on top — also with 7 years of OS upgrades and security updates.

On that software side, Samsung is bringing Gemini to the FlexWindow, allowing owners to access all of the AI goodness without having to flip open the device. You’ll also find Samsung’s new Now Bar and Now Brief baked into the device, which uses AI to provide weather and calendar information. Samsung DeX is available on the device, a first for the Z Flip series. With it, users can plug the device into a compatible screen, then use your phone for PC-like tools and features.

Galaxy Z Flip 7 is available in Blue Shadow, Jetblack, and Coral-red. Samsung shoppers can find the exclusive Mint color. Priced at $1,099, the device is available for pre-order right now with general availability beginning July 25.

Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE

A first of its kind, Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE is Samsung’s attempt to make foldables more accessible in terms of cost. It doesn’t have quite the same hardware setup as the Z Flip 7, looking more like the Galaxy Z Flip 6, but it still looks like a solid option for people.

Specs include a 50MP main camera, 6.7-inch main display, Android 16 with One UI 8, as well as many of the AI-powered features that were announced for the Galaxy Z Flip 7. Samsung didn’t provide a complete spec sheet for the device, but we’ve reached out for one and will update once we have it.

Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE starts at $899.99 with 128GB and 256GB storage options. It comes in either Black or White.