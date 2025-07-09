The latest lineup of Galaxy Watches has been made official, all available for pre-order starting this morning via Samsung’s website. There’s the redesigned Galaxy Watch 8, the comeback of the Galaxy Watch 8 Classic and its rotating bezel, plus a new storage size/color option for the Galaxy Watch Ultra.

Introduced on Galaxy Watch Ultra, the distinctive “cushion design” is now present on all models of the watch. We simply call it the squircle design, and if we’re being honest, it has made even the base Galaxy Watch 8 rather attractive to our eye. Below we’ll go over what’s new with each model.

Galaxy Watch 8

Samsung details that to achieve its thinnest design yet, the internal structure of Galaxy Watch 8 was reengineered and its, “component mounting capability has been improved by 30%, resulting in an 11% thinner design.” Combining that with the Dynamic Lug system, we can confirm that this design sits very nice on the wrist, with the company claiming, “greater comfort and improved stability for a better fit and accurate health-tracking.”

For specs, the Watch 8’s display is now 50% brighter, with a peak brightness of 3,000nits. It comes in size options of 40mm and 44mm, with the 40mm packing a 325mAh battery and the 44mm option having 435mAh. The 40mm model has a 1.34-inch (438×438) Super AMOLED display with Sapphire Crystal and the larger 44mm watch has a 1.47-inch (480×480) Super AMOLED display with Sapphire Crystal.

Both watches sport the Exynos W1000 chipset (5-core, 3nm), 2GB RAM, 32GB storage, Samsung’s BioActive Sensor (Optical Bio-signal Sensor + Electrical Heart Signal + Bioelectrical Impedance Analysis), and 5ATM + IP68 / MIL-STD-810H ratings to prove they’re super tough.

The software has received a big upgrade too, now running the One UI 8 Watch software over Wear OS 6. In partnership with Google, Samsung announced that these watches will ship with Gemini instead of Google Assistant, which makes them quite intriguing from the early adopter standpoint. Gemini should be quite an upgraded experience over Assistant, letting users speak much more freely with their commands and being able to do new operations.

Samsung says that, “You can ask Gemini to find a nearby café and text a friend to meet you there, all in one go. Or, if you’re ready to start your workout and you have a goal in mind, simply say, ‘Start a 30-minute run.’ The watch seamlessly initiates the workout in Samsung Health.” For more Gemini on Wear OS details, look here.

On a more personal note, I spoke to a Samsung official about the Galaxy Watches lacking a dedicated Pickleball tracking mode. They seemed surprised it wasn’t there, then after confirming it certainly is not on the watch, we got a thumbs up that it should be added in the future.

Galaxy Watch 8 comes in either Graphite or Silver, starting at $349. LTE models are available starting at $399. Both are up for pre-order now.

Galaxy Watch 8 Classic

The Classic model is also making its return for 2025. Think of it as a small step down from the Galaxy Watch Ultra, though, the rotating bezel and new quick button on its side may lead fans to believe that it’s somehow better. They may or may not be correct.

Classic sports a single 46mm size option, 1.34-inch (438×438) Super AMOLED display with Sapphire Crystal, 2GB RAM, 64GB storage, 445mAh battery, plus the same processor, durability ratings, fitness sensors, and software as the Galaxy Watch 8.

New features you’ll find on the Classic and standard Galaxy Watch 8 include Vascular Load, Antioxidant Index, Running Coach, Energy Score, and High Stress Alerts. Running Coach calculates your fitness level from 1 to 10 and develops a tailored training plan complete with real-time guidance and motivational insights. AI-powered Energy Score gives users a snapshot of their energy level, combining physical and mental energy metrics, “so you can have a healthier day, every day.”

Watch 8 Classic is available in Black and White starting at $499. An LTE model is available for $549.

Galaxy Watch Ultra (64GB, Blue)

Galaxy Watch Ultra is available with a new storage and color option, 64GB and Titanium Blue. Nothing else is changing, just the new color and storage size.

If you’re loving that new color or storage option, you can order it below starting today.