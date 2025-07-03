Heading into a holiday weekend here in the US should mean you are about to find some free time and chill. If you do, keep in mind that Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold 7 reserve only has a few days left for you to take advantage of. That’s right, Unpacked is next week and pre-orders will open.

Galaxy Z Fold 7 $50 reserve: As somewhat of a final reminder, Samsung is once again doing their free $50 reserve for the Galaxy Z Fold 7. Basically, they want you to fill out an email form (here) to show you are even slightly interested and that gets you a reservation. This is not something you are committing to, it’s just Samsung creating a list of people it can send a quick pre-order link to once the device is available.

For adding your name to the list, they will reward you with $50 in credit to spend should you decide to pre-order. You’ll couple that $50 with whatever other pre-order deals they have, which are currently set at “up to $1,150” in additional savings. I’d guess that’ll be $1,000 off with trade-ins, $150 off for storage upgrades, and then the bonus $50 for reserving.

Any ways, you know the drill and have likely already reserved. For those who haven’t, time is running out.

Samsung Reserve Link