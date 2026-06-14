As I was sipping my morning coffee yesterday and casually scrolling through my morning phone routine, I swiped through Google Discover and stumbled upon what may be teases for the next Pixel Feature Drop, thanks to an ad from Amazon and Google.

The ad, when tapped, took me to Amazon and showed me “Google Pixel Drop” videos called “Screen Reactions for Creators,” “Gemini Omni,” and “Turn Your Ideas into Music.” One of the videos was uploaded to Google’s Amazon account (here) within the past 24 hours, while another was a few days ago (here). Gemini Omni video can be seen here. They don’t appear anywhere else on the internet as far as I can tell.

The videos are somewhat odd because all of these features were teased/announced at Google I/O. Google is also only referring to them as being part of a “Pixel Drop” and not “Pixel Feature Drop,” which is the wording they’ve used in the past. The videos do contain text that suggests these are a part of a the Pixel update, though.

Making things even more confusing is the fact that Gemini Omni and music generation are things that Gemini can already do on Pixel phones. Google announced these at I/O and began rolling them out to paid tiers of Google One plans. There could be something else to this part of the drop that we just don’t know yet without an announcement from Google.

Neither of these videos says anything about these features being exclusive to Pixel phones, which makes sense, since they aren’t – they are paid Gemini features.

For Screen Reactions, those were first announced at I/O and then only just now arrived in the latest Android 17 QPR1 Beta 4 that dropped last week. We showed you how this works after updating our Pixel 10 Pro to it and really only expected an arrival with stable QPR1 in September. This is a Pixel exclusive feature, according to the video below.

Maybe Google is just planning a new series of promo videos to show off features that people can look forward to on Pixel phones? I wish I knew, that’s for sure.

Hey, who is ready for Android 17?