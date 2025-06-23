100% Official: Samsung Unpacked is July 9

There were rumors (that we believed), but it’s now official – Samsung Unpacked for the launch of the Galaxy Z Fold 7 goes down July 9.

Samsung Unpacked date – July 9: I’m sure there will be more leaks than we’ll care to share as we get there, since that’s just the way Samsung launches work. However, we’re still pretty excited for the arrival of the Galaxy Z Fold 7 (and Galaxy Z Flip 7, I guess). When July 9 is here, we will finally get to see just how thin Samsung made this device, what their references to “Ultra” means in those weird teasers, and how nice the Galaxy Watch 8 and Watch 8 Classic might look on the wrist.

Samsung launches are always a good time because there are new goodies to play with.

As for timing, Samsung Unpacked will be streamed for the world to see at 10AM Eastern (7AM Pacific) on July 9. Samsung is hosting the event in Brooklyn.

We’ll have more from the event! Until then, hit that free reserve and save yourself $50.