About a month ago, Ugreen sent over this 10,000mAh battery bank for me to test out. The big selling feature is that it offers Qi2 magnets for wireless charging support up to 15W, but also features USB-C for up to 30W fast charging. I’ve used it on an iPhone 17 Pro and Pixel 10 Pro, and honestly, it’s been super handy.

Currently on sale via Amazon for $59 (usually priced at $79), the bank is only slightly thicker than my Pixel 10 Pro. That means I can slap the charger on my phone’s backside and throw it in my crossbody and be on my way.

Once its 10,000mAh battery has depleted, it recharges in only a couple of hours, making it a very effective accessory to keep around. Ugreen also advertises “smart triple charging” with the unit. It can charge up to three devices simultaneously — one via the wireless pad, one with the USB-C cable, and one with its USB-C port. That’s solid charging flexibility there.

The battery bank comes in three color options: Grey, White, and Blue.