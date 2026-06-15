After showing you last week that the Galaxy Z Flip 8 had found its way through the FCC in preparation for launch, we’ve been on the lookout for other Samsung devices that we expect to ship alongside it. Over the week, the Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra and all of Samsung’s new Galaxy Watch models made their appearance.

A group of devices under known model numbers all hit the FCC, the first of which is expected to be the Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra (SM-F976U), the typical Fold style of devices from Samsung. You can see how the FCC documents view this device below. This is not the Galaxy Z Fold 8 Wide.

We didn’t dive that deeply into the docs other than to find this image, because these very rarely bring us surprises. We did think this image was valuable, in that it confirms the style of foldable we’ll see from the new “Ultra” Fold.

As for the next batch of Galaxy Watches, we have the Galaxy Watch Ultra 2 (SM-L715) in one variant that’ll have both WiFi and cellular connectivity. We then have the Galaxy Watch 9 in 4 models, since it should come in two sizes and each size will have both WiFi and Cellular options.

Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra : SM-F9765U

: SM-F9765U Galaxy Watch Ultra 2 : SM-L715 (Cellular)

: SM-L715 (Cellular) Galaxy Watch 9 (small): SM-L340 (WiFi), SM-L345 (LTE)

(small): SM-L340 (WiFi), SM-L345 (LTE) Galaxy Watch 9 (big): SM-L350 (WiF), SM-L355 (LTE)

Samsung has yet to confirm it’s Unpacked event for these, but rumors suggest July in London.

What are we buying, guys? The wide version of the Galaxy Z Fold 8 looks fun, but is it a gimmick?

// FCC [2, 3, 4, 5, 6]