This past March, Google announced that a new Yale-made lock was inbound, with availability now kicking off. The new Smart Lock for Google Home is available for $189, purchasable via Yale directly, Amazon, and select retailers.

Smart Lock is powered by Matter over Thread and is designed to be straightforward, manufactured using 60% post-consumer recycled plastics. Featuring a faster and simplified setup process inside the Google Home app, once installed on your door the lock should be easy to use from wherever you might be.

To use it, you will need a Matter hub, such as a Google TV Streamer (4K), Nest Hub Max, Nest Hub (2nd Gen), Nest Wifi Pro (Wi-Fi 6E), or other Matter-enabled hub if you happen to be using a different smart home platform.

The lock is available in Snow and Matte Black. A third finish called Ash will be available this fall.

