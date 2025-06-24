Xfinity Mobile announced this morning that many of its customers will be receiving a free CQI 8 upgrade, which simply means lower latency and higher speeds, especially when on a congested network.

Emails will be sent to those getting the upgrade, stating the following:

Enjoy even faster, more reliable mobile data, on us! We’ve upgraded your Unlimited lines with prioritized data at no extra cost, so you’ll get faster speeds and a stronger connection – especially in busy places or during big events. It’s our way of saying thanks for being with Xfinity Mobile. To start enjoying prioritized data, simply restart your phone or toggle Airplane mode on and off.

As noted, be sure to reboot your phone or toggle airplane mode to ensure you’re taking advantage of the upgrade.

Customers should see this by July 1.