Google started off the day by giving us a Pixel 9a launch date and then followed it up by announcing that they will no longer make the Nest Protect and the Nest x Yale Lock. Since many of you may have these devices in your homes, there are some things to know.

First, Google said that while it will no longer make new Nest Protect devices, it’ll still be available while supplies last. If you need to replace yours any time soon, now might be a good time to do that. Because as long as your Nest Protect devices aren’t expired, they’ll continue to work as they always have and will receive software and security updates.

Going forward, Google is partnering with First Alert on a device called the First Alert Smart Smoke & Carbon Monoxide Alarm. This is their recommended replacement for your Nest Protect devices. It apparently has many of the same features, can integrate with your other Nest Protects, and works within the Google Home app.

This new device is up for pre-sale now at First Alert’s website.

As for the Nest x Yale Lock, the same applies. Google is stopping production, but will continue to support the device with security updates. If you have one or buy one before supplies run out, it should still work as expected.

For replacements, Google is working with Yale on the new Yale Smart Lock with Matter that arrives this summer.

If you have additional questions about the end of these two products, Google has a FAQ at the link below.

// Google