A personalized Chrome experience on Android has been missing one feature that folks on iOS have had for some time – a movable address bar. That changes starting today, thanks to an announcement from Google that you’ll be able to move the Chrome address bar from top to bottom and back up again.

Move Chrome address bar on Android: This might seem like a silly little feature, but I can’t wait for it to hit my device, as I’ll be moving it to the bottom immediately. You see, our phones are all massive, which means reaching to the very top can be difficult without a second hand free or having to perform a dangerous shimmy. A bottom-placed address bar is always within reach.

For those who like the idea (which you can see above), Google is letting you manually move the Chrome address bar by long-pressing on it (like, the actual URL space) and then choosing “Move address bar to bottom.” Below, you can see how it looks on iOS.

For those not into this idea and whose skin crawls at the thought of a bottom Chrome address bar, you can keep it up top! Google isn’t forcing this on anyone. Nice, Google.

Google says that the change will “begin to appear” on devices as early as today, but it might take “weeks” for it to reach everyone.

Google Play Link: Chrome

// Google