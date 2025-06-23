It doesn’t seem all that long ago that the first foldables were neither water nor dust resistant. I still remember the sand that would slide into a hinge and destroy it or pinch onto a display, causing it to break. No one brought them anywhere near water droplets either, as those fears with a $2,000 device were real. The early days of durability for foldables was an ugly situation.

Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold IP68: We’ve come a long way, though, with water resistance entering the mix and dust durability improving. Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold 6 actually has an IP48 rating, which means it is protected from dust particles larger than 1mm and can be submerged in water over 1m deep. For the Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold, we didn’t quite get to that IP48 rating, but Google did deliver IPX8, which means no dust durability yet there is the water protection.

A new rumor, without mention of a source, claims that Google’s upcoming Pixel 10 Pro Fold could be one of the first foldables to jump to IP68 in the durability ratings. That would take us to dust tight and water resistant. This would be huge. There’s always a chance that Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold 7 hits this mark next month, but Google is expected to announce their new foldable a month after Samsung.

There’s still a good amount of fear over where you use and set foldables in 2025, even with all of these improvements. An IP68 rating would certainly help alleviate those on some level.

This rumor also claims that Google has found a way to make the hinge of the Pixel 10 Pro Fold thinner, so we should get an overall thinner device that’s more comfortable in the hand. It could lead to smaller bezels and bigger displays too.

Would IP68 change your opinion on foldable durability?

// Android Headlines