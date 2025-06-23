We’ve known since early 2024 that Samsung was trying to figure out how it would charge people to use its Galaxy AI features. When it first arrived on the Galaxy S24, the fineprint on Samsung’s Galaxy AI page gave folks until the end of 2025 before they might find out how much they’d pay to access the newest and best AI features on their Galaxy phones. As we approach the 2nd half of 2025 and those palms start sweating, a new report suggests a timeline for Samsung’s pricing reveal.

Galaxy AI subscription pricing: Backing up for a second, the idea of paying for Galaxy AI wasn’t just a fineprint slip-up by Samsung during a massive launch event. Shortly after the Galaxy S24 launched, Samsung TM Roh confirmed that they believe there will be two sets of AI users in the future. We’ll have one set that is satisfied using free AI capabilities, as well as another group that wants more powerful capabilities they would be happy to pay for.

And look, he’s not wrong in thinking that. All of the major AI platforms these days have paid tiers. Chat GPT has a free plan, but they also offer options that include a $20/mo “Plus” and a $200/mo “Pro” plan. Google’s Gemini is free to use in a somewhat-limited state, but if you want more, you can pay $20/mo for Google AI Pro or $250/mo for Google AI Ultra. Samsung asking for Galaxy customers to pay for Galaxy AI+ or Galaxy AI Pro is not a wild idea, assuming they can convince power users that they have the services worth paying for.

At this time, we have no idea what Samsung would want to charge people. What we do know, thanks to a report out of Korea (here), is that Samsung may be readying an announcement in Q3 of 2025. For those not looking at a calendar, Q3 starts in July, precisely when Samsung is expected to announce the Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Galaxy Z Flip 7. A major Unpacked event is a perfect time to talk about the future of Galaxy AI and how much it might cost for some of the more powerful or pro features.

That said, they did give us until the “end of 2025,” so a pricing announcement may only take effect at the beginning of 2026. In fact, there’s always a chance Samsung pushes out this paid Galaxy AI info until the end of the year, as they prepare to launch the Galaxy S26.

Does Samsung’s Galaxy AI currently offer any features you’d be willing to pay for?

// SamMobile