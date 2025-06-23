Galaxy Z Fold 7 Reservations Popping Off

The date is booked and that means Samsung is taking reservations for their new foldable devices, the Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Galaxy Z Flip 7. While they haven’t confirmed those names just yet, we know what is coming, at least for the most part.

Samsung Galaxy Reserve $50 credit: As an added perk of the Galaxy Z Fold 7 launch, which is happening on July 9, Samsung is once again letting you place a free reservation for their new Galaxy devices. These reservations have been a part of their launch process for years and there is no commitment at all, it’s just a way to secure your spot to get the best deal. It’s a move you might as well do.

For the Galaxy Z Fold 7 reserve program, you simply hit this link, sign-up to be notified when the device launches, and then you’ll get a bonus $50 credit to spend with your pre-order. The pre-order time is always the best for Samsung deals, and that bonus $50 gets you more accessories for free or at a cheaper cost, like the new Galaxy Watch 8 line that is expected to launch alongside the foldables.

We don’t know the rest of the pre-order situation, but we should see big trade-in discounts, bigger credit bonuses, and bundles. Again, this free reservation gets you started on getting the best deal.

