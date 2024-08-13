Let’s say you want more than just a phone, maybe even something that folds, yet is still a “Pixel” device. Google gave that to you today in the Pixel 9 Pro Fold. This new foldable fits right into the Pixel 9 line-up, while doubling as a mini tablet and giving you close to the full “Pro” experience found in the other Pixel 9 Pro devices.

As a second attempt at a foldable from Google, we’re getting improvements to the inside display, a slightly tweaked form factor, lots of RAM, a new Tensor processor, and a triple rear camera system that we’re hoping shakes the reputation of foldables of having second-tier shooters.

Ready to learn about the Pixel 9 Pro Fold and when you can get one? Here we go.

Pixel 9 Pro Fold specs: The Pixel 9 Pro Fold is a tablet-style foldable with a 6.3″ display on the outside, along with an 8″ folding display on the inside, both with 2700 nits of peak brightness and 120Hz refresh rates. It’s wrapped in a similar design to the other Pixel 9 series, with flat edges, a large camera housing, and a bunch of similar specs. It comes in Obsidian or Porcelain, with 16GB RAM and either 256GB or 512GB storage. It’s supposed to be a multi-tasking machine, with Google AI powering a bunch of the software, a camera that can keep up, and the rest of the story of current Pixel devices, like 7 years of software updates.

Google is using Tensor G4 to power everything, Gorilla Glass Victus 2 on the cover display (and rear glass), with IPX8 water resistance, and a 4650mAh battery with both wired and wireless charging. There’s a triple camera too that features wide (48MP), ultra-wide (10.5MP), and telephoto (10.8MP) lenses, though they are not the same as the Pixel 9 Pro series and appear to carry on the tradition of foldables with cameras a step lower than the phones in their family. I’m sure they will be fine, but on paper they certainly look like an area that Google cut in.

Pixel 9 Pro Fold Software Android 14

7 years OS, security, Pixel Drop updates Display (external) 6.3" OLED Actua, 60-120Hz

1080x2424, 422ppi

2700nits peak brightness

Gorilla Glass Victus 2 Display (internal) 8" OLED Super Actua Flex, 1-120Hz

2076x2152, 373ppi

2700 nits peak brightness

Ultra Thin Glass

Processor Google Tensor G4



Titan M2 security coprocessor Battery 4650mAh

Fast wired charging

Qi wireless charging Memory RAM: 16GB

ROM: 256GB \ 512GB Camera (rear) Wide Camera:

48MP Quad PD wide camera

ƒ/1.7 aperture

82° field of view

1/2" image sensor size



Ultrawide Camera:

10.5MP Dual PD ultrawide camera

ƒ/2.2 aperture

127° field of view

1/3.4" image sensor size



Telephoto Camera:

10.8MP Dual PD telephoto camera

ƒ/3.1 aperture

23° field of view

1/3.2" image sensor size

5x optical zoom

Super Res Zoom up to 20x



OIS, EIS (wide and telephoto) Camera (selfie, inner) Selfie:

10 MP Dual PD

ƒ/2.2 aperture

87° ultrawide field of view



Inner:

10 MP Dual PD

ƒ/2.2 aperture

87° ultrawide field of view Durability IPX8 water resistance

Gorilla Glass Victus 2 rear glass Connectivity 5G mmW + Sub 6

WiFi 7

Bluetooth 5.3

NFC

Ultra Wideband (UWB)

Satellite SOS Other USB-C 3.2

Stereo speakers

Dual SIM (nano + eSIM) Colors Obsidian, Porcelain Size Folded: 155.2 x 77.1 x 10.5mm

Unfolded: 155.2 x 150.2 x 5.1mm

257g

As a foldable, what can it do? Well, it does all of the other Pixel-like stuff that the other Pixel 9 devices do, only you get two screens to play with. You can split screen apps to multitask, use a split-screen setup to utilize Gemini for AI queries, look through Pixel Screenshots to recap information, and take better selfies, because those selfies can use the main camera while the cover screen acts as your viewfinder. Two screens can make translating conversations easier, video calls more relaxing, that sort of thing. You get the idea.

The Pixel 9 Pro Fold will receive 7 years of OS, security, and Pixel Feature Drop updates, including one to Android 15 in the near future. It launches with Android 14, like the other Pixel 9 phones do. But look, it’s a foldable, like the Galaxy Z Fold 6, only with Google’s approach and more slimmed down software experience. I can’t wait to try this one, since we skipped the original.

The Pixel 9 Pro Fold starts at $1,799, is up for pre-order today, and is available in Porcelain and Obsidian. It ships around September 4.

Pre-order Links: Google Store