Let’s say you want more than just a phone, maybe even something that folds, yet is still a “Pixel” device. Google gave that to you today in the Pixel 9 Pro Fold. This new foldable fits right into the Pixel 9 line-up, while doubling as a mini tablet and giving you close to the full “Pro” experience found in the other Pixel 9 Pro devices.
As a second attempt at a foldable from Google, we’re getting improvements to the inside display, a slightly tweaked form factor, lots of RAM, a new Tensor processor, and a triple rear camera system that we’re hoping shakes the reputation of foldables of having second-tier shooters.
Ready to learn about the Pixel 9 Pro Fold and when you can get one? Here we go.
Pixel 9 Pro Fold specs: The Pixel 9 Pro Fold is a tablet-style foldable with a 6.3″ display on the outside, along with an 8″ folding display on the inside, both with 2700 nits of peak brightness and 120Hz refresh rates. It’s wrapped in a similar design to the other Pixel 9 series, with flat edges, a large camera housing, and a bunch of similar specs. It comes in Obsidian or Porcelain, with 16GB RAM and either 256GB or 512GB storage. It’s supposed to be a multi-tasking machine, with Google AI powering a bunch of the software, a camera that can keep up, and the rest of the story of current Pixel devices, like 7 years of software updates.
Google is using Tensor G4 to power everything, Gorilla Glass Victus 2 on the cover display (and rear glass), with IPX8 water resistance, and a 4650mAh battery with both wired and wireless charging. There’s a triple camera too that features wide (48MP), ultra-wide (10.5MP), and telephoto (10.8MP) lenses, though they are not the same as the Pixel 9 Pro series and appear to carry on the tradition of foldables with cameras a step lower than the phones in their family. I’m sure they will be fine, but on paper they certainly look like an area that Google cut in.
|Pixel 9 Pro Fold
|Software
|Android 14
7 years OS, security, Pixel Drop updates
|Display (external)
|6.3" OLED Actua, 60-120Hz
1080x2424, 422ppi
2700nits peak brightness
Gorilla Glass Victus 2
|Display (internal)
|8" OLED Super Actua Flex, 1-120Hz
2076x2152, 373ppi
2700 nits peak brightness
Ultra Thin Glass
|Processor
|Google Tensor G4
Titan M2 security coprocessor
|Battery
|4650mAh
Fast wired charging
Qi wireless charging
|Memory
|RAM: 16GB
ROM: 256GB \ 512GB
|Camera (rear)
|Wide Camera:
48MP Quad PD wide camera
ƒ/1.7 aperture
82° field of view
1/2" image sensor size
Ultrawide Camera:
10.5MP Dual PD ultrawide camera
ƒ/2.2 aperture
127° field of view
1/3.4" image sensor size
Telephoto Camera:
10.8MP Dual PD telephoto camera
ƒ/3.1 aperture
23° field of view
1/3.2" image sensor size
5x optical zoom
Super Res Zoom up to 20x
OIS, EIS (wide and telephoto)
|Camera (selfie, inner)
|Selfie:
10 MP Dual PD
ƒ/2.2 aperture
87° ultrawide field of view
Inner:
10 MP Dual PD
ƒ/2.2 aperture
87° ultrawide field of view
|Durability
|IPX8 water resistance
Gorilla Glass Victus 2 rear glass
|Connectivity
|5G mmW + Sub 6
WiFi 7
Bluetooth 5.3
NFC
Ultra Wideband (UWB)
Satellite SOS
|Other
|USB-C 3.2
Stereo speakers
Dual SIM (nano + eSIM)
|Colors
|Obsidian, Porcelain
|Size
|Folded: 155.2 x 77.1 x 10.5mm
Unfolded: 155.2 x 150.2 x 5.1mm
257g
As a foldable, what can it do? Well, it does all of the other Pixel-like stuff that the other Pixel 9 devices do, only you get two screens to play with. You can split screen apps to multitask, use a split-screen setup to utilize Gemini for AI queries, look through Pixel Screenshots to recap information, and take better selfies, because those selfies can use the main camera while the cover screen acts as your viewfinder. Two screens can make translating conversations easier, video calls more relaxing, that sort of thing. You get the idea.
The Pixel 9 Pro Fold will receive 7 years of OS, security, and Pixel Feature Drop updates, including one to Android 15 in the near future. It launches with Android 14, like the other Pixel 9 phones do. But look, it’s a foldable, like the Galaxy Z Fold 6, only with Google’s approach and more slimmed down software experience. I can’t wait to try this one, since we skipped the original.
The Pixel 9 Pro Fold starts at $1,799, is up for pre-order today, and is available in Porcelain and Obsidian. It ships around September 4.
Pre-order Links: Google Store
