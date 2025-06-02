The Nothing hypetrain continues to chug along. The company recently announced that it has killed its well-liked Glyph interface on the backside of its upcoming Nothing Phone 3, but we all know that the word killed isn’t quite what they mean.

Since the first Nothing Phone, the company has placed lights on the backside of the phone, alerting users of incoming notifications and things like that. In a recent teaser for the Phone 3, we see what we think is a hint at what the backside of its latest phone will feature — a dot matrix that can actually be way more cool/useful.

Similar to HTC’s Dot View cases of years ago, the back of the Nothing Phone 3 could display all sorts of things using dots. And because you can actually create numbers, letters, and shapes with these dots, the matrix of lights could be quite convenient. That’s the hope at least.

Glyph interface is out, Glyph matrix is in.

// Nothing (X)