If you’ve seen one foldable you’ve basically seen them all. They tend to fold in half, which is a sweet concept, but over the years, that novelty has admittedly worn off. However, supposed press renders of the Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Galaxy Z Flip 7 have hit the web, and honestly, they strike us in a way that excites us.

2025 Galaxy Z Foldables Design Leak: What we see in the renders is very trimmed down hardware, seemingly much thinner than past models. While thinner, it’s expected both devices sport larger displays while also not taking a hit to battery capacity. Take the Z Flip 7 as example. In the below side-by-side, there’s a major difference to be noted in terms of thickness, but the battery is still coming in at 4,000mAh.

The cover display is also much larger, taking up the entire area (pictured below). Now we just need Samsung to allow for full app access on the cover display and we’re in business. Reported specs include a Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy chipset, 12GB RAM, up to 512GB of storage, dual rear shooters, and this new Blue color that we’ve fallen in love with.

It’s a similar story for Galaxy Z Fold 7. Viewing the side profile render (also pictured below), we can see that the hinge system has received a major rework, with the device being slimmed down considerably. Specs for Z Fold 7 include the same Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy chipset, as well as this Blue color. Expect plenty more color options for both devices once they launch on Samsung’s website.

We still need pricing from Samsung, but Unpacked is rumored to take place early next month. We’ll be learning more soon. If you’re a Galaxy foldable fan, there’s no way you’re not a little excited for these devices. Samsung is hyping them up and the renders are doing the hype justice. They look really good.

Thoughts?

