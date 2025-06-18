More Galaxy Watches Get Updated Security Patch

Samsung is shipping out more updates to Galaxy Watch models, this time for the Galaxy Watch 4 and Watch 4 Classic.

Inside, the changelog lists performance improvements, as well as the latest available security patch. In this case, both watches are receiving the March security patch. It’s not the newest, but it’s certainly newer than the October patch it was running previously.

Below you’ll find the latest software version numbers.

Galaxy Watch 4 : R865USQU1IYCD (40mm) R875USQU1IYCD (44mm)

: Galaxy Watch 4 Classic : R885USQU1IYCD (42mm) R895USQU1IYCD (46mm)

:

Go snag it.

// Verizon