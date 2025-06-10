Nothing has been hyping its upcoming Nothing Phone 3 release with teasers, but thanks to the internet, it appears we’re getting our first good look at the phone ahead of the July 1 announcement.

On the backside, we can see that Nothing might be changing up the backside considerably from the Nothing Phone 2. Most notably, Nothing has killed its Glyph interface, but we think that’s due to it being replaced by some sort of dot matrix to help display information. We don’t see the matrix in action in this render, but we hope it’s that strip of blank space down the middle of the phone.

The backside’s text does state Nothing Phone 3, and if this is indeed the device, it should be noted that Nothing might’ve planted it as an easter egg back when it detailed the Nothing Phone 3 and 3a Pro.

Besides the triple camera setup looking like a scary monster when placed on its side, the design is very Nothing. It’s clean, yet somehow busy at the same time. It looks good.

Nothing Phone 3 will be made official July 1.

// @MaxJmb