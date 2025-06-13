We’ve been playing with Android 16 QPR1 Beta 2 for a few days now, and while it’s mainly full of bug fixes, we did notice Google’s refreshed Search bar.

It has the usual elements, such as the Google Search, Voice Search, and Google Lens buttons, but it also has access to AI Mode, powered by Google Search (AI). To utilize it, you’ll need a personal Google account and not a Workspace account, but with it, you can do all sorts of stuff.

“Help me find intro offers for popular gyms and workout classes,” or “Make a table comparing memory foam vs. hybrid mattresses.” Those are just a couple of examples that Google provides. Most importantly, the refresh looks pretty clean, whether it be in dark mode or light.

Have you been liking any of the other elements that make up the Material 3 Expressive / Android 16 QPR1 Beta 2 experience?