Android 16 QPR1 Beta 2 Update Arrives With 7 Big Fixes

Google apparently isn’t done for the day – you want more Android 16? After giving us stable Android 16, as well as both Pixel and Android Feature Drops, Google says that the Android 16 QPR1 Beta 2 is arriving at some point (it just went live as I was typing this out) with a handful of bug fixes and likely more behind the scenes.
Android 16 QPR1 Beta 2 release: The files and release notes went live, with Google sharing that Android 16 QPR1 Beta 2 as build BP31.250523.006 is “now available.” We’re seeing factory images for those willing to manually flash. I just checked for the over-the-air-update and wasn’t able to pull it just yet, but it should be live momentarily. Keep checking.
For fixes, there are 7 items in the list below that Google provided. They’ve touched on the auto dark theme not working, Now Playing crashing, the camera frequently failing to launch, and more.
- Auto dark theme is not working (Issue #394471802,Issue #419213868)
- Now playing is crashing when selecting a track (Issue #421862329)
- Camera frequently fails to launch (Issue #421870862)
- Shortcuts for newly-downloaded apps aren’t automatically added (Issue #419320526)
- Home button not working on app list UI (Issue #419256078)
- “More wallpapers” button misaligned in wallpaper settings (Issue #419295443)
- Gemini fails to work on the lockscreen (Issue #421276731)
As for build info, this is the latest Android 16 QPR1 Beta 2 build:
Release date: June 10, 2025
Build: BP31.250523.006
Emulator support: x86 (64-bit), ARM (v8-A)
Security patch level: May 2025
Google Play services: 25.18.34
Like previous QPR1 updates, this new Beta 2 is available for Pixel 6, 6 Pro, 6a, 7, 7 Pro, 7a, Fold, 8, 8 Pro, 8a, 9, 9 Pro, 9 Pro XL, 9 Pro Fold, 9a, and Pixel Tablet series devices.
We’ll update this as we learn more.
