Android 16 QPR1 Beta 2 Update Arrives With 7 Big Fixes

Google apparently isn’t done for the day – you want more Android 16? After giving us stable Android 16, as well as both Pixel and Android Feature Drops, Google says that the Android 16 QPR1 Beta 2 is arriving at some point (it just went live as I was typing this out) with a handful of bug fixes and likely more behind the scenes.

Android 16 QPR1 Beta 2 release: The files and release notes went live, with Google sharing that Android 16 QPR1 Beta 2 as build BP31.250523.006 is “now available.” We’re seeing factory images for those willing to manually flash. I just checked for the over-the-air-update and wasn’t able to pull it just yet, but it should be live momentarily. Keep checking.

For fixes, there are 7 items in the list below that Google provided. They’ve touched on the auto dark theme not working, Now Playing crashing, the camera frequently failing to launch, and more.

As for build info, this is the latest Android 16 QPR1 Beta 2 build:



Release date: June 10, 2025

Build: BP31.250523.006

Emulator support: x86 (64-bit), ARM (v8-A)

Security patch level: May 2025

Google Play services: 25.18.34

Like previous QPR1 updates, this new Beta 2 is available for Pixel 6, 6 Pro, 6a, 7, 7 Pro, 7a, Fold, 8, 8 Pro, 8a, 9, 9 Pro, 9 Pro XL, 9 Pro Fold, 9a, and Pixel Tablet series devices.

We’ll update this as we learn more.

