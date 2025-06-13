Supported devices, like the Galaxy S25 series, can now download the latest One UI 8 beta build. It’s a big one, full of bug fixes and weighing in at over 1.2GB.

For what’s inside, Samsung notes fixes for an intermittent fingerprint recognition failure, unlocking errors, errors in Galaxy Al weather and time wallpapers, the Air Command icon disappearing when S Pen is detached, alarm sounds not ringing, and “many other improvements.”

Below you can view the full list of changes.

What’s New in One UI 8 Beta 2

New Features

Added user feedback feature to improve interpreter performance

Bugs that have been fixed

Fixed the Now brief text alignment issue and the morning briefing screen persisting issue

Improved battery widget icon

Fixed the issue with widget size on lock screen increasing

Fixed an intermittent fingerprint recognition screen failure and recognition errors

Fixed intermittent fingerprint unlock errors and file movement malfunctions in Secure Folder

Fixed the issue with volume being lowered when making a Bluetooth call in a vehicle

Fixed the issue where no sound is heard when a notification arrives during the game

Fixed non-functioning errors in Galaxy Al weather and time wallpapers

Fixed the issue of not being able to go back when gesture recognition is enabled

Fixed the issue of Air Command icon disappearing when S Pen is detached

Fixed the issue of the alarm sound not ringing when the Clock app is not updated after the Beta update

SW stabilization through updates to many apps including Camera app

Many other improvements

If you’re on a supported phone, and are feeling frisky to try a One UI beta, you can still sign up via the Members app.

Cheers Mark and Lewis!