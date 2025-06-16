Samsung is releasing One UI 8 Watch Beta for Galaxy Watch owners, available to download now to select models. Inside, there’s a suite of new features to play with, all of which we have detailed below.

Things like Vascular Load and Antioxidant Index are taking advantage of the BioActive sensor on these Galaxy Watches, but it’s the new Running Coach that should be most cool, we hope. The feature provides real-time guidance and motivation to runners, especially beginners, to help train for events like a 5K or even full marathons.

New Features in One UI 8 Watch Beta

– This new feature analyzes your past three days’ sleep patterns, sleep pressure, and circadian rhythm to suggest an optimal bedtime that maximizes next-day alertness, especially beneficial for those with irregular sleep schedules. Vascular Load – Your Watch can help you track your vascular load during sleep, which is an important indicator of heart health, by measuring the stress on your vascular system and providing insights into how lifestyle factors like sleep, exercise, and stress impact it.

– Your Watch can help you track your vascular load during sleep, which is an important indicator of heart health, by measuring the stress on your vascular system and providing insights into how lifestyle factors like sleep, exercise, and stress impact it. Running Coach – The new Running Coach feature on your watch provides personalized, real-time guidance and motivation to help runners of all levels, especially beginners, safely train for and complete marathons (5K to full) by analyzing their running performance to create an optimized, injury-preventive training program.

– The new Running Coach feature on your watch provides personalized, real-time guidance and motivation to help runners of all levels, especially beginners, safely train for and complete marathons (5K to full) by analyzing their running performance to create an optimized, injury-preventive training program. Antioxidant Index – The Galaxy Watch utilizes the light-activated BioActive sensor to quickly measure carotenoid levels stored in your skin, reflecting your intake of antioxidant-rich fruits and vegetables and providing motivation for healthier habits.

Some features will only be available on select models. For example, Running Coach is only available on Galaxy Watch 7 series or later, but that could change in the future. This is just a beta after all.

You’ll want to check the Samsung Members app to get yourself enrolled, though, we aren’t seeing it live quite yet.

// Samsung