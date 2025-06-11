No One Can Find Google’s New Pixel VIPs Feature

One of the few new features introduced in the June Pixel Feature Drop yesterday is missing for almost everyone. Google’s new Pixel VIPs feature, which is essentially the headline new goodie of this latest drop, appears to be slowly rolling out as a server-side switch and that has proven to be a frustrating reality for many.

New Pixel VIPs feature: Backing up for a second, for those who missed it, Google announced a new Pixel VIPs feature yesterday for Pixel phone owners. This new feature is a new widget that is powered by the Contacts app on your phone and provides a really neat connection to your favorite people. It’s a tool that lets you see handy reminders on someone’s upcoming birthday, their location status if they are sharing it, a history of your conversations with them, a section for keeping notes about the person, and there are shortcuts to contact them with ease. It’s basically a supercharged version of the current Contacts “Favorites” widget.

In order to get this Pixel VIPs feature, there is a Google Play app listing that should show up on your supported Pixel device with an update to enable it. The minute that Google made the news official, a number of folks ran to their phones and the Play listing to get that update and then setup the new widget. Some Pixel owners on reddit even walked through a tutorial from the Pixel Tips app that explained how to setup Pixel VIPs, yet they were left without access.

So what’s the deal with Pixel VIPs and where is it? Well, Google posted about it twice on their The Keyword blog because it is apparently that level of new feature. They even provided a video tutorial on how to set it up and add the widget to your home screen. In that tutorial, it says to open the Contacts app, jump into the “Organize” tab, and then tap on the “Pixel VIPs” option. Unfortunately, most of us don’t have that option to choose from and that’s why so many are wondering where Pixel VIPs is.

The reality here is that Google is hesitant to give out new features to everyone at the same time. Google utilizes a staged rollout system for almost every single app or feature they release. It sucks. Like, it really, really sucks. While a select group of folks have said they were able to find this new feature, it’s clear that a large number have not been able to and still can’t.

There’s probably some software engineer reading this now that is like, “Yeah, bro, you have to slow rollout things in case they break stuff and to make sure all is good before giving it to everyone.” And sure, that certainly makes sense. However, it’s super shitty for anyone looking to play with the new stuff following the hype generated from someone like Google. Again, Google posted this twice (here and here) because they want you to use it and yet here we are without it almost 24 hours later. Talk about ruining the fun or killing the excitement.

And you know what else you should know about their slow rollouts? They don’t do it with full blown Android system updates. Nope. If you wanted Android 16 yesterday, you could just go into your system updates page and tap the “Check for updates” button to pull it. That would initiate it. A massive Android OS update can be initiated whenever someone wants it, but when it comes to app updates and other smaller features, those need to be rolled out on some mysterious schedule? Make that make sense. Look, if someone knows an update or feature is coming, let them go get it. Let them do the same thing for app updates that you let them do with system updates.

Anyways, rant over. In short, the reason you don’t have Pixel VIPs is because it’s being slow-rolled to your phone. Who knows when you’ll get it.

Google Play Link: Pixel VIPs