June Pixel Feature Drop Slapping You With 10 New Features

On the day that Google is releasing Android 16, they are also kicking out the June Pixel Feature Drop and an Android Feature Drop. It’s a wild day for Pixel and Android folks who love accepting new toys to play with. I will point out that both Pixel and Android drops have a lot in common and this is probably one of the smaller Pixel-focused drops in recent memory. However, you are also getting Android 16, so it’s not like you aren’t getting anything, right?

June Pixel Feature Drop: In this new Feature Drop for Pixel devices, there are probably 4 to 5 exclusive new features for your Pixel, while the rest is basically a part of this Android Feature Drop that we wrote about as well. Be sure to dive through the list below and then see what else Google released for everyone else with an Android device.

Pixel VIPs : Google accidentally posted this over the weekend and a number of Pixel owners saw it early, so you may have seen this one. But yeah, Google is releasing a new Pixel VIPs widget that pulls from your Contacts app. This shows your closest family and friends on a clean widget with their last call and messages, including those from WhatsApp. It will soon show upcoming birthdays and anniversaries too, when their real-time location is shared, and a way to jot down memos for them. As a VIP, they’ll also bypass Do Not Disturb, so you’ll never miss calls and other moments. This is available to the Pixel 6 and newer. (Google Play Link)

Battery Health Indicator : For Pixel 8a+ devices (not Pixel 8 /8 Pro), Google is expanding its Battery Health Indicator, which provides info about the health of your device’s battery. It’ll report estimated remaining capacity and helps you understand if it might be time to get your battery replaced. With phones seeing support for 7 years now, this might actually be a thing some of us will consider doing.

The rest of the update: A good chunk of the rest of this Pixel Feature Drop really is just an expansion of features or stuff that is general Android stuff that Google announced as rolling out to non-Pixel devices. Here’s a quick rundown of the rest of it.

Advanced Protection : An Android 16 feature that Pixel devices get, which gives them a single toggle to completely protect their device. We have more on this in our Android 16 write-up.

Expanded features: Finally, below are a few items that are simply expanding to new countries, languages, and devices.

Satellite SOS : This is expanding to Australia.

: This is expanding to Australia. AI Summaries in Recorder : This is expanding to French and German.

: This is expanding to French and German. Clear Voice Mode in Recorder: This is expanding to Pixel 8 phones and newer.

// Google