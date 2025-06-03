Nothing Phone 3 Launches July 1

Nothing’s daily rollout of teases is in full force as we approach the launch of the Nothing Phone 3. As an example, just yesterday they made a headline by telling us that the Glyph Interface was dead, which really just means they are replacing it, likely with a dot-matrix style light design. That’s neat, for sure. However, they wanted a headline and got it. Bravo.

For today’s headline, they just want you to know – after previously telling us that the Phone 3 was coming in July – that July 1 is the exact date. As if they couldn’t tell us then that July 1 was the day? You get why they did it.

July 1 at 10AM Pacific (1PM Eastern) is the exact time. They’ll stream it or drop a video, I’d imagine.