Droid Life

Nothing Phone 3 Launches July 1

Nothing Phone 2 - update

We may earn a commission when you click links to retailers and purchase goods. More info.

Nothing’s daily rollout of teases is in full force as we approach the launch of the Nothing Phone 3. As an example, just yesterday they made a headline by telling us that the Glyph Interface was dead, which really just means they are replacing it, likely with a dot-matrix style light design. That’s neat, for sure. However, they wanted a headline and got it. Bravo.

For today’s headline, they just want you to know – after previously telling us that the Phone 3 was coming in July – that July 1 is the exact date. As if they couldn’t tell us then that July 1 was the day? You get why they did it.

July 1 at 10AM Pacific (1PM Eastern) is the exact time. They’ll stream it or drop a video, I’d imagine.

Category

Tags

Collapse Show Comments

Back to Top