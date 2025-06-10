T-Mobile Has Free Branded Spatulas This Week

If you’re a T-Mobile customer, you best head down to your local T-Mobile store and start lining up. This week for T-Mobile Tuesday, the carrier is giving away free branded spatulas, perfect for the grilling season that has already started in many parts of the country.

To claim, you’ll open the T Life app, then simply claim the freebie. Once at a T-Mobile store, you’ll hit the “start” button in T Life, which begins a 5 minute timer. Then show the employee and get your spatula. I have never actually had to do this process at a store, but I also live in a rural area.

Go snag one!