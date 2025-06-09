Last week, Samsung kicked off its Galaxy Z Fold 7 teasing season with one of the most confusing news releases in recent history. Like, this post was so unnecessarily vague and wild that most of the industry likely has no idea what Samsung was even talking about. Tim and I have had multiple conversations about the post and neither of us could tell you what in the hell Samsung was trying to say.

They mentioned “the Ultra experience” unfolding and something about “Galaxy Ultra,” as if that’s some branding we should know about. It talked about the need for more than just upgraded features in a smaller and more portable form factor, as if they might have a secret new form factor in the works that has somehow not leaked? Bro, I have no idea. It was pure press release insanity, almost like their bad Galaxy AI had a couple of extra beers and was given some exec’s task to complete on a deadline.

Anyways, Samsung is back tonight with a new tease that is much clearer in its delivery. In short, Samsung said that the newest Galaxy Z series that will be here soon enough, will be “the thinnest, lightest and most advanced foldable yet.” They also shared the teaser below that shows a Galaxy Z Fold 7 unfolding into an insanely thin tablet, but it also looks crazy-thin when folded.

And that’s it – that is all they said. Hey, at least it made sense.

