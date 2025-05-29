Google has made the Pixel lineup quite customizable over the years, but there’s still room for growth. Spotted code inside the latest Android 16 QPR1 Beta 1 build points to a new feature called Themes in the Wallpaper and Style section of the device has been detailed.

Once enabled, the new Themes button attempts to open up an unavailable app called Pixel Customization Packs. Right now, it’s unclear if Google is working to launch a theme store of sorts for Pixel phones or it’s a bit more barebones, simply coupling wallpapers with matching system colors and icons.

With that said, Material 3 Expressive was highlighted extensively during Google I/O, so it wouldn’t be entirely surprising if the Pixel team really went big on device personalization with Android 16 and future releases.

We’ll have to wait for Google to continue work on this before we figure out what’s actually coming. We can always cross our fingers for a theme store and then hope it arrives in a Pixel Drop update. It could happen.

// Android Authority