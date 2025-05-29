For anyone who keeps track of this stuff, new indicators point to the Galaxy Z Flip 7 being powered by a Samsung-made Exynos chipset in the US and not the Snapdragon 8 Elite.

Previously, it was thought that both the Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Z Flip 7 would offer the Snapdragon 8 Elite, but recent reports have noted that Samsung’s upcoming foldables would be powered by the Exynos 2500. This news has been confirmed by Samsung firmware bound for the US, at least for the Z Flip 7.

Exynos 2500 is a new chip, not available on any device yet. Benchmarks of prototype devices running it detail a chip that is more comparable to the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3, not the Snapdragon 8 Elite. With speculative discussions of pricing for these new foldables making some worried, potential buyers are going to want performance for their money, so already this device is off to a somewhat rocky start.

One theory as to why this device won’t offer the Snapdragon 8 Elite is due to heating/cooling issues on such a thin device, but we’ll likely never know exactly why as Samsung doesn’t typically comment on these types of decisions.

Samsung confirmed this week that its new foldables will launch this summer. That’s soon!

