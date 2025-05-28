Exactly 10 years ago today, Google Photos was launched. Google is celebrating its birthday by providing a bunch of wild usage stats, as well as introducing new features.

If you’ve ever been curious about the type of numbers Photos puts up, how does 1.5 billion monthly users with over 9 trillion photos and videos uploaded sound? Every month, Photos users perform more than 370 million searches, share 440 million memories, and edit 210 million photos. So yeah, people use this service.

For new features, Google has redesigned the Editor, making way for quicker and more efficient editing of photos. “You can use AI-powered suggestions that combine multiple effects for quick edits in a variety of tailored options, or you can tap specific parts of an image to get suggested tools for editing that area,” Google explains in its blog post.

The redesigned editor will be available first on Android in June, followed by iOS later this year.

Photos is also getting QR codes, designed for quick sharing of photos and albums. Rolling out to users this week, simply generate a QR code on the fly for people nearby or print one out for people at events, such as weddings and birthday parties. It’ll make the gathering of photos much easier.

Happy birthday, Google Photos!

// Google