The ultimate sports streaming service may have been cancelled before it ever came close to launching, but ESPN is still pushing forward with its own stand-alone service and plans to launch it this fall. ESPN announced the service and its pricing structure today as an option for those needing full access to ESPN without a full cable package from another service.

ESPN plans to offer two subscription packages this fall, as well as several options to bundle the new ESPN streaming services with Disney+ and Hulu, like they currently do with ESPN+. Let’s dive into this.

ESPN (unlimited plan): At $29.99 per month, this is the new ESPN plan that gives you access to all of ESPN’s networks, including ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU, SECN, ACCN, ESPNEWS, ESPN Deportes, ESPN on ABC, ESPN+, ESPN3, SECN+, and ACCNX. Because it has all of those networks, you’ll get access to all of the major sporting events that ESPN owns the rights to, as well as on-demand replays, studio shows, original programming, and more.

This “unlimited” plan is $29.99/mo if you pay monthly, but you can save some by subscribing yearly for $299.99. There will also be bundles at $35.99/month (with ads on Disney+/Hulu) or $44.99/month (no ads on Disney+/Hulu). ESPN is also planning a launch offer that gets you Disney+, Hulu, and ESPN unlimited bundle for $29.99/month for the first 12 months (with ads on Disney+/Hulu)).

ESPN (select plan): This is the other ESPN plan that is really just replacing ESPN+. It costs $11.99/mo on a monthly subscription or $119.99 on a yearly subscription. It can be bundled at $16.99/month (with ads on Disney+/Hulu) or $26.99/month (no ads on Disney+/Hulu).

As a part of this announcement, ESPN said that ESPN+ subscribers will automatically switch over to the select plan whe nit goes live. They are also planning to bring “a series of enhancements” to their mobile and connected TV apps.

The official launch date will be announced this summer.

