A lot of major news came out from “The Android Show” today, including news on Material 3 Expressive for phones and watches, a new heavy level of security, all of the new places you’ll soon find Gemini, and more. For much of the news, a lot of it won’t be in your hands until the launch of Android 16, which Google briefly mentioned as they were wrapping up the show.

Android 16 will officially launch “next month,” which would mean June 2025.

While sending us off with some final thoughts, Google’s Sameer Samat, president of the Android Ecosystem, told folks that because they’ve changed up their development timeline for Android, they will bring us Android 16 sooner than ever and to “watch out for updates coming to your Pixel devices starting next month.” So while we assumed that stable Android 16 would launch during Google I/O in a week, we now know that Google is likely to focus even more on AI and let Android have its own space before and after their big developer conference.

Now, for other Android devices not made by Google, Samat said that Android 16 would arrive for “Samsung and many others this summer.”

That should mean a One UI 8 beta release and some Android 16 testing on devices like the Galaxy S25 before long. Samsung could time the release to accompany new devices, like the Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Flip 7, but don’t be surprised if current devices get tests builds before then.

Did you catch-up on all things Android from earlier? There was a lot to dive into.