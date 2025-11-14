YouTube TV and Disney Reach Deal

To kick off the weekend, YouTube TV and Disney announced that they have reached a deal and that channels from ABC, ESPN, Disney, and FX should return shortly.

After a solid two weeks of Disney and ESPN content missing from YouTube TV, all things should be back to normal shortly. YouTube TV sent out a Tweet tonight to confirm that their deal with Disney is in place and that all of your channels should be back “over the course of the day.” They also thanked everyone for their patience:

We’re happy to share that we’ve reached a deal with Disney to bring their content back to YouTube TV. Subscribers should see channels including ABC, ESPN, and FX returning to their service over the course of the day. Thanks for your patience and for being a valued member.

No pricing changes were announced as a part of the deal, so hopefully things remain the same for a while. YouTube TV is already absurdly expensive and these deals with major players should worry everyone, especially subscribers.