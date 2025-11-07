YouTube TV still doesn’t have Disney, ESPN, or ABC. When will it get those networks back? No one knows at this time, but it looks like we could be waiting for a while, as the weekend is already here without the two sides coming to terms.

Over the Halloween weekend, my mom hit me up to complain about YouTube TV losing Disney, ESPN, and ABC. I responded pretty quickly with something along the lines of, “This happens all the time and I bet they have an agreement by the end of the weekend.” Boy, was I wrong.

We’re now a full week into this separation and executives from Disney’s side are signaling that we’ll not have a deal in place. They told staff members in a memo that has “leaked” to dozens of media outlets that “we are headed into another sports-packed weekend without a deal in place.” They also insisted that “YouTube TV continues to insist on receiving preferential terms that are below market and has made few concessions.”

With this memo leaking, a YouTube TV spokesperson responded by shaming Disney for leaking this memo, saying they were “negotiating in public through their paid talent and misrepresenting the facts including from the deals they’ve offered and taking credit for our product proposals.” They insisted they were “ready to make a fair agreement” and encouraged Disney to “come to the table and do what’s best for our mutual customers.”

So yeah, Disney, ESPN, and a bunch of other networks still aren’t on YouTube TV after a full week of emptiness in