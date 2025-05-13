Google is highlighting many of the new and improved security/privacy settings getting launched as part of Android 16. The big marquee feature is Advanced Protection, an enableable feature that is designed for at-risk individuals (journalists, elected officials, or public figures) or those that simply prioritize security.

Advanced Protection activates a suite of security features, combining new capabilities, such as Intrusion Logging, with pre-existing ones already found on your device. Available later this year, Google describes Intrusion Logging as a “power, privacy-preserving logging feature” that allows for security investigations and analysis on your device if a compromise is suspected. Logs are created, then uploaded to the cloud using end-to-end encryption.

This feature works in tandem with other security features under the Device Safety umbrella (Theft Detection Lock, Offline Device Lock, and Inactivity Reboot), app security measures from Google Play Protect, web protections, as well as Messages, Phone and Network settings. To put it plainly, when you activate Advanced Protection, you enable essentially every security measure that Android offers and it’s a long list.

You can view the entire breakdown of what’s offered inside of Advanced Protection below.

Google notes that every feature won’t be live exactly when Android 16 is released here soon, but by year’s end all of the above will be live for users running Android 16 on supported devices. Features like Intrusion Logging, USB protection, the option to disable auto-reconnect to insecure networks, and integration with Scam Detection for Phone by Google will become available later this year.

// Google