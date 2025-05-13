We already know that the Google I/O keynote is a busy time for Google with only so much time to dedicate to any one particular topic. This year, to help ensure that Android fans hear about all of the sweet new things in Android, we’re getting a dedicated Android Show ahead of the actual developer conference.

The Android Show (Google I/O Edition) kicks off at 10am PT (1PM ET) this morning. In the video description, the Android team says that we’ll learn about “innovative new experiences.” Thanks to past digging we’ve done, we’re expecting possible discussions on Android XR, Android 16 for TV, the updated Material Design, and plenty more.

Sameer Samat, President of Android Ecosystem, plus other members of the Android team will be hosting the show. It should be quite informative.

Tune in at 10am this morning.