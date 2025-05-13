Nothing Phone 3 Teased for Summer Launch at Around £800

Nothing’s newest phones, the Phone 3a and Phone 3a Pro, are still fresh in our minds after being released in recent weeks. They are without a doubt some of the most impressive mid-to-low range phones we’ve ever used. Nothing, even with their weird US launches, is making devices we should all be paying attention to, especially if they can find the money to properly release a phone here.

But what about a flagship-level phone with top tier specs that doesn’t cut corners? Nothing had previously mentioned that they were releasing the Nothing Phone 3 at some point in 2025, but they gave us a tighter launch time frame today as a part of Google’s Android day.

In a short video to hype Nothing and the fact that its devices run Android, Nothing CEO Carl Pei teased the Nothing Phone 3, showing off a supposedly-blurred version of the phone and then confirming that “Phone 3 is coming this summer” and that they are “going all in.”

The device will have “premium materials, major performance upgrades, and software that really levels things up.” Pei even suggested that this is their “first true flagship smartphone.” He then ended his tease by saying that Phone 3 will “land somewhere around £800.”

If Nothing can stick to that summer window, we could have a new Nothing phone to play with that might finally meet the moment. But can we truly launch it in the US, please? Pretty please? Enough with this beta program thing.