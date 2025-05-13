Google first launched its Find My Device app and network a little over a year ago to pretty mixed reviews. Then in March of this year as a part of an Android feature drop, it started tracking people (in beta) within the app alongside all of your devices, watches, earbuds, and smart tags. The app essentially become both people and device tracker, so the name needed an update.

Today, Google’s new “Find Hub” has been introduced as the replacement for Find My Device and your everything tracking service. As Find Hub, Google plans to take the “beta” tag off the people part of finding, continue to expand the list of supported devices, and add integration with satellite connectivity.

Like with Find My Device, Find Hub will attach to everything from smart luggage to Bluetooth tags to your phones and tablets and watches. However, Google is going to add nearby finding capabilities through UWB (ultra-wide band) and the new Moto Tag. Google is also partnering with Aer Lingus, British Airways, Cathay Pacific, Iberia, and Singapore Airlines to share your Bluetooth tag’s location and help recover lost luggage.

Finally, Find Hub will connect to satellites to help you stay connected to friends and family when you’ve lost cellular connetivity.

// Google